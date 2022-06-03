The largest drive-in east of Montreal is opening in Halifax this month

Halifax will soon be home to the largest drive-in east of Montreal.

The new Speedway Drive-in will be located in the grandstand parking lot at Scotia Speedworld, near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

"Top Gun: Maverick" will be the first movie shown at the drive-in when it opens on June 17.

Scotia Speedworld says the drive-in will boast a massive 40 x 60-foot open-air screen and spaces for more than 600 vehicles. Moviegoers will tune in to 88.7 FM.

Speedway Drive-in will show new movie releases and open seven nights a week, rain or shine, except on nights when Scotia Speedworld is hosting special events.

Scotia Speedworld says the drive-in won’t affect its 2022 racing schedule; cars will park in the overflow parking lot on Friday nights.

Speedway Drive-in will offer moviegoers staple concessions like buttered popcorn, nachos, chocolate and candy, and hot food like hamburgers, chicken fingers and fries.

Adults pay $15, children 14 and under pay $7.50 and kids under six get in free.

Tuesday is cheap night, with an $11 fee for adults, $18 for couples and $6 for children 14 and under. A carload will cost $40.

Scotia Speedworld says tickets will be available online soon.