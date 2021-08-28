The largest Ukrainian flag in Canada unfurled in Winnipeg

Winnipeg's Ukrainian community celebrated a significant anniversary on Saturday by bringing a giant piece of Ukraine here to Manitoba.

A giant Ukrainian flag – 25 metres by 16 metres – was unfurled at St. Vital Park Saturday afternoon in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

"One of the most significant moments – the most incredible moments today was the community unfurling of the largest Ukrainian flag in Canada," said Yevgebiya Tatarenko, one of the organizers of Saturday's event.

"Today is a very historical moment."

Ukraine declared independence from the former USSR on August 24, 1991. Tatarenko said the country had been fighting for independence for centuries.

Hundreds attended the event at St. Vital Park Saturday afternoon, participating in family activities, Ukrainian art workshops and music to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day.

Tatarenko said the giant flag was specially produced in Ukraine and brought to Manitoba for the celebration by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress - Manitoba Provincial Council (UCC-MPC).

She said the flag will now travel around the province for different celebrations of Ukraine's independence.

-with files from CTV's Daniel Timmerman