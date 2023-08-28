'The Last of Us' picks up awards for its filming locations in Alberta

The largest project in the history of the Alberta film and television industry won big at the 10th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards in California on Saturday.

The Last of Us took home the award for Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series, beating out other big names like Succession and The Handmaid’s Tale.

"Whether it was a hundred businesses, asking them to close down for a week or more at a time, or entire cities when we closed down major arteries, I'd like to thank them all," Jason Nolan, supervising location manager for The Last of Us, said in his acceptance speech at the awards show.

The post-apocalyptic drama was shot in about 180 locations across Alberta, including Calgary, Edmonton and Waterton, over the span of more than a year.

On the strength of its Last of Us locations, the Alberta Film Commission and Calgary Economic Development won the award for Outstanding Film Commission.

"Our collaboration allowed us to do something that had never been done in the province or frankly, in Canada before, with one of the largest shows that was ever shot," said Mark Ham, Alberta Film Commissioner.

Luke Azevedo, vice-president, creative industries, operations and film commissioner for Calgary Economic Development, added, "It really does showcase the quality of the work that's being done in Alberta and that we're world class."

Just as Alberta's film and television industry is taking off, Hollywood actors and writers continue to strike, halting many productions in the province.

Both groups are fighting for better pay when working on shows for streaming services and job protection from artificial intelligence.

"We're hoping for as quick a resolution as possible, that's equitable for all sides so that we can get all of our workers and the province back to work," Azevedo said.

Right now, independent and Canadian productions can still move ahead.

"For example, Heartland season 17 is shooting behind us today. So, it's certainly not the level we want it and need it to be but we are proud of the Alberta shows that are continuing to roll," Ham said.

Since there's no telling when the strikes will end, Ham and Azevedo say they're focusing on continuing to sell Alberta as a place to film.

"That's why an award like this is so helpful. It allows us to continue to market the jurisdiction so we're ready to go when the strikes end, to welcome productions from all over the world to Alberta," Ham said.