The latest AMA is Barrie-centric

The latest AMA or Ask Me Anything focuses on Barrie tourism.

The City of Barrie is relaunching the Ask Me program, which includes a mobile visitor information service that will benefit not only visitors to Barrie’s waterfront but also downtown businesses.

Each Friday, Saturday and Sunday in July and August, Ask Me staff will travel along the waterfront in a branded Ask Me golf cart, answering commonly asked questions and encouraging visitors to extend their experience into downtown Barrie.

In partnership with Tourism Barrie and the Downtown Barrie BIA, the Ask Me crews can be found along Kempenfelt Bay paths from Southshore Centre to Heritage Park.

“The Ask Me program will provide tourism-related information and resources to visitors along the waterfront,” said Kathleen Trainor, executive director of Tourism Barrie.

Ask Me staff will have lanyards with QR codes that visitors can scan with their phones to discover how to explore downtown Barrie during their visit.

“Supporting local businesses strengthens our local economy,” noted Craig Stevens, executive director of the Downtown Barrie BIA.

“Downtown Barrie is full of one-of-a-kind businesses and award-winning restaurants that are ready to make each visit memorable,” he said.