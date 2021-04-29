The latest areas to become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba

The Manitoba government has expanded its list of communities that are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday, any adults living in Brandon East End, Inkster West or Fort Garry South in Winnipeg, or Powerview/Pine Falls are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

This expansion also includes people who work at specific jobs or settings in these eligible areas, including those who work at Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools, as child-care providers, at food-processing facilities, at grocery or convenience stores, at gas stations, as public health inspectors or workplace safety and health officers, as well as anywhere that serves food.

This is a developing story. More details to come.