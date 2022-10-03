The latest from the campaign trail as Election Day grows closer

There are just over three weeks left until the Winnipeg election, and here are the latest announcements from the campaign trail.

Idris Adelakun is sharing his plans to support business owners and help them grow their businesses.

“I will gradually change the work culture in City Hall to promote growth and serve the interest of Winnipeggers,” Adelakun said in a news release.

Some of the ways Adelakun plans to do this by collaborating with credit unions to give loans to projects and there will be a committee to review those projects.

He also wants to change the budgeting structure at the city. “With the council’s support, I will implement priority-based budgeting and stop using the ‘traditional increment approach.’ This approach will ensure we support programs that will yield more benefits to Winnipeggers.”

He also wants to update zoning bylaws, collaborate with the province to make sure business owners can register and get a license on time, as well as review and modify bylaws.

Scott Gillingham said if he is elected mayor, he wants to add different recreation and community spaces.

On Sunday, he announced his plan to implement a one-time .25 per cent property tax increase that would be used for the Parks and Recreation Enhancement Program. It would ensure the program is funded through 2027, with a minimum funding of $1.8 million.

“That minimum funding level will be enough to allow $120,000 in funding per ward to be used every year by councillors for ward projects ranging from park paths to playgrounds to Pickleball courts,” a news release from Gillingham said.

Gillingham also said he will work to prioritize projects that are already on the city’s list and would try to pair them with partnerships or alternative funding to make sure they are completed faster.

Lastly, he said he would help establish student work programs that could staff the new rec centres and services.

“Mayoral candidates can’t promise more rec service without more staff capacity, and this one way to build staff capacity,” Gillingham said in a news release.

Jenny Motkaluk turned her focus to Canada Day on Monday, saying she wants to ensure Winnipeggers can celebrate the event at The Forks. This comes after The Forks held a ‘New Day at The Forks’ event this past July as a way to provide a welcoming space for all communities.

Motkaluk said for future events, Winnipeggers will be able to come together to celebrate Canada Day.

“No one should tell you that you should be ashamed of your city. No one is going to tell me or my neighbours we should be ashamed of our country and who we are,” she said in a release.

She said being proud of Winnipeg and of Canada is one of the main points of her plan for the city.

“Canada is an amazing country, one of the best in the world, where anyone, whether they are new to our land or like me, grew up poor in the North End of Winnipeg, anyone can accomplish whatever they want, build a life, build a family, build a career, and live in a wonderful place we choose – we choose – to be our home.”