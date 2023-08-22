The latest news on the wildfires ravaging British Columbia

Threatening wildfires across British Columbia have destroyed structures and forced more than 27,000 people from their homes. The province remains in a state of emergency as crews battle the more than 375 active blazes burning across B.C.

Here are the latest developments on the B.C. wildfires (all times are PT):

11:45 a.m.

The interim national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is calling for more support for Indigenous people and communities in B.C. and the Northwest Territories affected by recent wildfires.

Joanna Bernard says in a statement that many First Nations members are facing the "most severe wildfire season on record," and all levels of government need to make sure they are protected and supported during the crisis.

The statement identifies a number of communities needing more attention, which include Yellowknife, Ndilo and Dettah in the Northwest Territories and the Tsilhqot’in Nation and the Adams Lake Indian Band in B.C.

10:35 a.m.

West Kelowna fire Chief Jason Brolund has confirmed 84 properties in West Kelowna and the Westbank First Nation have some level of damage from the fires.

Brolund says yesterday was the first time the hills and mountains surrounding the community were visible.

He said what he saw was "pretty shocking" with smoke and glowing in the hills.

Brolund says rain overnight is going to be a "boost" to fighting the 120-square-kilometre McDougall Creek wildfire.

10:25 a.m.

Chief Ross Kotscherofski of North Westside Fire Rescue says his region has "received rain, and a lot of it,” and it will help with "mopping up" fires around the lake.

Kotscherofski says 90 properties in his firefighting region were damaged or destroyed.

He says some of those properties, including the Lake Okanagan Resort, consist of multiple structures.

10:15 a.m.

Doug Gilchrist, manager of the emergency operations centre, says a website is launching later today where homeowners in West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and the Central Okanagan Regional District can learn if their properties have been damaged or destroyed in the wildfires.

Gilchrist says some properties in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country will be downgraded today from evacuation orders to alerts.

He says those returning to their homes should be cautious and stay out of forested areas.

9:00 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says smoke conditions and visibility have significantly improved over the last day for wildfires in the Okanagan Valley, allowing air operation to resume.

It says such operations were hampered in recent days due to poor visibility.

The service says there are now 17 helicopters assigned to bucketing and fire management for the McDougall Creek, Walroy Lake and Clarke Creek wildfires.

6:42 a.m.

The British Columbia RCMP say the significance of understanding and preventing unauthorized people from entering evacuation zones is essential.

The warning comes after the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said it has been made aware of emails and social media posts saying people do not need a permit to go into evacuation order areas, but clarifies that this information is "completely false" and a permit is required.

The Mounties say evacuation zones are put in place to safeguard people from fires, but also from other potential hazards including gas leaks, electrical hazards and sudden falling trees.

They say unauthorized people in these zones can impede response efforts, and may face legal consequences including fines or, in serious cases, imprisonment.

6:30 a.m.

King Charles III has issued a statement saying he and his wife, Camilla, are "deeply concerned" about the states of emergency happening in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories.

He says in a statement posted to social media that he recognizes it has been a difficult summer for Canadians, noting severe flooding, devastating wildfires and deteriorating air quality across the country.

Charles says he and Camilla are sending condolences for anyone who has lost loved ones and are praying for anyone who has been displaced or have lost their homes, businesses or property.

5:30 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is "relieved" to hear the fires in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories are being tempered and controlled.

Speaking from Charlottetown, Trudeau says Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan updated officials at Monday's incident response meeting from B.C.

He says the government "will continue to be there" for those impacted, noting Canadian Armed Forces are being deployed and that Service Canada is helping people who have been displaced by the fires.

Trudeau also thanked firefighters for their hard work, and issued his appreciation for those who "stepped up" and opened their communities and homes to evacuees.

