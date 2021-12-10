'The light of any room': Family remembers school bus driver killed in Norfolk County crash

The family of a bus driver who was killed in crash in Norfolk County earlier this week remembers her as a "great person" who wanted to take care of everybody.

Kari-Anne Michelle Wills was driving a bus that crashed near Long Point on Monday evening.

"She was just the light of any room she went into," her daughter, Mateya Wills, said on Friday evening. "The person who was always in charge of meals at family gatherings, always taking care of that, very devoted to the church."

Kari-Anne's partner, Tom Gecas, said she always wanted to do the right thing.

"It was no excuse for her," he said. "The right thing was the right thing, and that was it."

Mateya was Kari-Anne's only child. She said her mom "fell in love" with raising other children in the community once she grew up.

"She found love in school bus driving and all the community that she was with there," Mateya said.

She added that Kari-Anne had opportunities for other jobs, but turned them down because they didn't fit into her schedule driving the school bus.

"That was what was important to her," Mateya said.

Kari-Anne had been a driver for Sharp Bus Lines Ltd. since 2017. A spokesperson for the company said she was "kind and committed" member of the team "who truly enjoyed and excelled at her job."

"Her students loved her, and she was highly regarded by our office staff and her fellow drivers for her dedication to her students and the responsibility she carried to keep them safe," an emailed statement from the company said in part. "She loved what she did, and always created a warm, welcoming and safe space for her riders. We are deeply saddened by this devastating loss to the community, and know it will be felt throughout not only the Norfolk-Haldimand community but through the whole of the Sharp Bus Lines working family across Ontario."

Phil Kuckyt with Student Transportation Services Brant Haldimand Norfolk said they are "deeply saddened" by Kari-Anne's loss.

"Our bus drivers have been serving our school communities and families on the front lines throughout this pandemic, and I know the loss of Kari-Anne will be deeply felt across our network of drivers and the schools and communities she served," Kuckyt said in an emailed statement to CTV Kitchener.

Mateya believes her mother's love of looking after others came from Kari-Anne's own childhood.

"She always wanted to give the best to the children of this generation of what she couldn't have growing up," Mateya said. "So being safe and secure and loved, just showing that for everyone."

Kari-Anne's family said she used to work as a cab driver prior to driving a school bus, and Mateya said people have been posting messages saying Kari-Anne was the best driver they ever had.

"It's just been such an outreach," she said.

Kari-Anne's older sister, Tina Smith, said they're thankful no children were involved in the crash.

"To hear such tragic news and we're all suffering with that, but to know that she was alone and that there were no children on the bus, we draw great strength knowing that, at least my sister wasn't burdened with that as a last thought," Smith said.

Smith said the police believe the crash was the result of heavy winds and other factors, including a tree on the roadway that Kari-Anne swerved to avoid.

"We fundamentally believe it all happened at the same," Smith said.

Kari-Anne was supposed to turn 50 next Sunday. Her family plans to gather at the site of the crash on Saturday to leave flowers and some memorial cards for any other community members who might visit as well.

A visitation is scheduled for Monday at Toll Funeral Home in Brantford from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is open to the public, as long as they have proof of vaccination. A reception and ceremony will be held for close friends and family after the visitation, and the ceremony will be streamed live around 3 p.m.

With files from CTV KItchener's Krista Simpson and CTV London