Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries says an employee of a Winnipeg Liquor Mart has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday afternoon, the Crown corporation said an employee of the Eastwinds Liquor Mart had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating.

The employee last worked at the Liquor Mart on March 12, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said this would have been during the period of communicability.

"The employee was not experiencing symptoms during their last shift and remained symptom-free at the time of notification," a statement from Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said.

"While at work, the employee was adhering to all safety protocols including proper mask use, hand hygiene and social distancing."

It said anyone with COVID-19-related symptoms should immediately self-isolate and call Health Links at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257.