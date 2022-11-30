The Living Nativity returns to Sudbury

The popular Living Nativity show in Greater Sudbury will be returning to Science North.

The All Nations Church stages the event every year right before Christmas. This year the event returns to its original format with outdoor seating at its regular location, Science North.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many in the community were not able to experience this Christmas tradition these last few years so we are excited to provide this gift to the Sudbury community,” the church said in a news release.

While the tradition is returning to its 35-year-old roots following years of pandemic restrictions, organizers said there are some changes.

“There are a number of surprises coming … this year,” the church said.

“We have provided a facelift for our trailer with brand new murals painted by local artist Christy Smith, new music with an original song from Sarah Craig and many more surprises.”

Also new this year, a partnership with KFM Radio 95.5 which will see a special fireworks display on Christmas Eve at the conclusion of the group’s final performance.

The nativity will be performed nightly at 7:30 p.m. from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24.

There is no cost to attend. However, organizers said they would encourage attendees to come early to look at the light display put up by the Sudbury Charities Foundation and to donate to that cause.

More information on the light display and the Sudbury Charities Foundations work can be found on their website.