The London Bridal Expo is back at the RBC Place in London, Ont.
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
The London Bridal Expo was back at the RBC Place in London, Saturday.
Organizers say the pandemic was hard on the wedding industry with capacity changes and closures.
Some vendors told CTV News they've never seen the show as busy as it was, feeling people are happy to get out and experience the event again.
"There is a wide array, we’re showing not only wedding gowns, bridesmaids, mother of the bride, flower girls, grooms wear and Indian wear. We’ve been doing this since the early 90’s, there is a real buzz in the building right now, and we can’t express how happy we are that this is happening," said London Bridal Expo organizer, Isabel Traher.
The London Bridal Expo ends on Sunday.
