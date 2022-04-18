The London Muslim Mosque is looking for new art to hang in an upcoming gallery.

The gallery will open on June 6, 2022 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the deaths of the Afzaal family who were killed in an alleged hate-motivated attack.

A mural Created by 15-year-old Yumha Afzaal will be on display in the Mosque.

Nusaiba Al-Azem of the National Council of Canadian Muslims says inviting the community to see all of the art pieces will be "incredibly powerful all put together."

The Mosque is accepting submissions for their art contest until May 15.

They will choose four pieces of art to keep in the gallery for the month.