'The lunatics are trying to take over': Quotes from Kenney's time in Alberta politics
Alberta's United Conservative Party is to vote in a new leader and premier on Thursday. Premier Jason Kenney announced in May, following a leadership review, that he would be stepping down. Here are some key quotes from his time in Alberta politics:
- “I’ve decided to seek the leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party of Alberta, seeking an explicit mandate: to unite with the Wildrose Party and all like-minded Albertans so we can defeat the NDP and put this province back on the right track.” – July 6, 2016, announcing his leadership bid and a plan that came to fruition three years later.
- “Friends, today our great province has sent a message to Canada and the world: Alberta is open for business.” — April 16, 2019, in his victory speech on the night the UCP wins the provincial election to take power as a majority government.
- “They need to understand that they're killing the golden goose. They have both fists wrapped around the throat of that goose — the source of the gold that paid for quality public services across Canada.” – Nov. 9, 2019, on federal policies hurting Alberta’s oil and gas industry.
- “This will be the most challenging period in our economy, in relative terms, since the Great Depression.” – April 7, 2020, in a TV address as COVID-19 envelopes the province.
- “Knock it off.” — Nov. 2, 2020, to COVID-19 scofflaws holding super-spreader house parties, leading to a rise in cases.
- “I just never imagined I’d be in this place in public life where I was telling people who could come visit them at home.” – Nov. 24, 2020, announcing new restrictions on public gatherings to stop the spread of COVID-19.
- “I don’t accept the Alberta bashing that is going on here.” – Dec. 9, 2020, to a radio host criticizing his government’s COVID-19 policies.
- “Trust has been broken, and I accept that trust must be repaired.” — Jan. 7, 2021, after disciplining MLAs for travelling to sunny hot spots over Christmas while his government urged Albertans to stay home.
- “On July 1, Alberta isn’t just open for summer, but I believe will be open for good.” — June 18, 2021, announcing that remaining COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted by the end of the month. By the fall, caseloads would push Alberta’s health system to the brink of collapse.
- “The notion that I would ascribe blame is absurd.” — Nov. 3, 2021, when challenged for saying he would have brought in new health restrictions earlier but didn’t because the chief medical health officer didn’t suggest any.
- “The lunatics are trying to take over the asylum, and I won’t let them.” – March 22, 2022, in leaked recordings to staff, speaking about his leadership review.
- “I ask for your forgiveness if there were decisions that we made (in COVID-19) which you think were wrong or which offended you.” – April 9, 2022, in an address to party members.
- “What Albertans expect from their government isn’t a constant soap opera, and they certainly don’t want to see a family feud.” — April 20, 2022, on his leadership review.
- “The result is not what I hoped for or frankly what I expected.” — May 18, 2022, announcing he would step down as leader, after receiving 51 per cent support in a party leadership review.