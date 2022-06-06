'The magic city': 100th anniversary of International Brotherhood of Magicians marked in Winnipeg, where it all started

A plaque rededication was held at William Avenue and Main Street in Winnipeg Monday to mark the 100th year of the International Brotherhood of Magicians (IBM) and Magic Day in the city.

IBM was started by three magicians, including Len Vintus, who is from Transcona, in 1922, and now the organization has around 15,000 members with local groups in more than 88 countries.

"He created the world's largest magic organization with no computer, no smartphone, no fax machine, all with a typewriter and a mimeograph machine," said Dean Gunnarson, who is a Winnipeg escape artist.

The IBM was created to connect magicians who lived outside major cities and were unable to attend magic club meetings.

"(Vintus) promoted magic, the City of Winnipeg, the Province of Manitoba. He was a real ambassador for this city and province and, of course, magic."

When the IBM was started, Vintus sent out 20 copies of the first newsletter, with Gunnarson noting now there have been over 50,000 members in the organization’s lifetime.

Gunnarson said the event was all about honouring Vintus, calling him a friend and a mentor.

"He always called Winnipeg the magic city. So hopefully that can live on."

Gunnarson said the plaque was originally unveiled in 1986 and a group of local magicians felt it was important to unveil it again to mark this special anniversary.

"Magic is in great hands. From the magic giants from the past, to the current ones, to the future. I think magic has a really bright spot in this city and the future stages."

There is currently a display set up at the Millennium Library showcasing the history of the IBM.