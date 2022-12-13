The man who oversaw Newfoundland and Labrador's rocky election has been replaced
The man who oversaw Newfoundland and Labrador's unusual 2021 provincial election has been replaced.
A government news release says Bruce Chaulk's six-year term as the province's chief electoral officer and its commissioner for legislative standards ended Dec. 11.
Provincial legislation permits Chaulk to be reappointed for another term, but the province says an acting chief electoral officer -- Travis Wooley -- has been named instead.
Chaulk was suspended from his role earlier this year after he faced allegations of "gross mismanagement" in relation to his handling of the provincial election. He was reinstated months later.
Former provincial chief justice Derek Green reviewed a report investigating those allegations and concluded it was flawed and couldn't be used to justify removing Chaulk from his role.
Newfoundland and Labrador's 2021 election was sideswiped by a February COVID-19 outbreak in St. John's, which prompted Chaulk to cancel in-person voting in favour of a mail-in ballot process.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2022.
