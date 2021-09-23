The Manitoba businesses fined for not following public health orders
Five businesses in Manitoba received tickets last week for not following public health orders.
The province announced on Thursday the tickets were issued for the week of Sept. 13 to 19 and each business received a $5,000 fine, except for one that received six total tickets for $5,000 each.
Monstrosity Burger at 2090 Corydon Ave. in Winnipeg received the six tickets, while the only other Winnipeg business was Canad Inns Destination Centre Windsor Park located at 1034 Elizabeth Rd.
The other three businesses are all in Winkler – Chicken Chef at 309 Main St., Loblaws Inc. at 175 Cargill Rd. and Toppers Family Restaurant at 495 Main St. "The Manitoba government is committed to protecting Manitobans from the spread of COVID-19 through public health orders, which are enforced through ticketing and accompanying fines," the province said in its COVID-19 bulletin.
The province also issued one $1,296 ticket to an individual and 11 $298 tickets to people for failing to wear a mask in public.
Officials also issued 41 warnings to Manitobans last week.
