The Manitoba communities that broke hot-weather records this weekend

A number of Manitoba communities broke hot-weather records this weekend after much of the province experienced scorching temperatures.

On Sunday, Environment Canada issued heat warnings for several parts of the province, including Winnipeg.

Now, the weather agency is reporting the following communities beat hot-weather records, experiencing their hottest July 11 to date:

Deerwood reached 33.5 C on Sunday, beating its previous hot-weather record for July 11 of 33.3 C, which was set in 1957;

Fisher Branch set a new record of 35.3 C. Its previous record of 35 C was set in 2012;

Flin Flon hit a record temperate for July 11 of 32.2 C. Its old record of 31.1 was set in 1939;

Gimli experienced a record temperature of 34.8 C, with its old record of 34.3 C set in 2012;

Grand Rapids saw record temperatures of 34.2 C. Its previous record of 33.3 C was set in 2012;

Oak Point reached 31.8 C on Sunday. Its old hot-weather record for July 11 was set in 2012;

Steinbach set a new record of 34.1 C, with its old record of 32.8 C set in 1957; and

Swan River hit 34.9. Its previous record of 32.3 C was set in 2012.

As of Monday, Environment Canada still has a few communities under heat warnings, including Winkler, Portage la Prairie and Steinbach. A full list of the weather advisories can be found online.