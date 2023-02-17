The Manitoba government’s newest cheques will soon be in the mail
New cheques to help eligible Manitobans deal with a higher cost of living will soon be in the mail.
A spokesperson for Manitoba Finance Minister Cliff Cullen said the cheques were being printed this week, and that they will start to be mailed out next week.
“It may take several weeks for them all to be delivered,” the spokesperson said in a prepared statement. “To allow as many eligible Manitobans to receive the payment, we extended our online portal – this allowed individuals whose address has changed since they filed their last income taxes (for the 2021 tax year) to update their address so cheques would be delivered correctly and in a timely manner.”
The cheques, called the Carbon Tax Relief Fund, were announced on Jan. 26. They will be issued to people who filed a 2021 tax return who have a net family income of $175,000 or less. Single people will receive a payment of $225, while couples will receive $375.
The announcement of the cheques were criticized by the provincial NDP, who said the province was trying to score political points.
The funding follows an initiative to send cheques to Manitobans in the fall of 2022.
-With files from The Canadian Press
-
'I don't think a fish is worth your life,' Experts caution ice anglers on risky conditionsPolice issue warning as fluctuating weather conditions increase ice fishing risks.
-
London man pleads guilty in violent death of partnerIt started out as a night of drinking and partying for partners Maryhelen Johnston, 39, and James Braun, now 45, almost four years ago, but it quickly turned deadly.
-
'It honestly does feel like your playing': Augmented reality dental simulators unveiled at Sask. universityFive new, state-of-the-art dental simulator machines have been installed at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Dentistry, the first of their kind in Canada.
-
Lethbridge reacts to release of Emergencies Act inquiry findingsThe final report released Friday in the wake of the Emergencies Act inquiry has sparked reaction across the country, and southern Alberta is no different.
-
WRPS arrest man after alleged weapon incident in KitchenerWaterloo regional police arrested a 24-year-old man after police say he threatened security and brandished a firearm.
-
Verdict next week in trial for Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her children in house fireA Canadian soldier on trial for the attempted murder of her three children will learn her fate next week.
-
Judge orders sale of B.C. house, with proceeds going to teen beating victimA Supreme Court judge in Kamloops has ordered for the sale of a home belonging to the parents of a man who pleaded guilty to nearly beating a teenage boy to death, with proceeds going to the victim’s family.
-
Barrie Mosque and community rally to support survivors of Syrian-Turkish earthquakeHundreds of Canadian volunteers have joined with organizations overseas to help provide aid for survivors of the earthquake that displaced thousands along the Turkish-Syrian border.
-
Soo Greyhounds depending on both their goaliesThere’s only one player in a hockey game that plays the entire 60 minutes: the goaltender. While most teams designate a main starter between the pipes, the Soo Greyhounds have had a battle for playing time.