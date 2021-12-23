The Manitoba health region with the most tickets for breaking health orders
Manitoba enforcement officials handed 23 tickets to individuals for breaking public health orders last week, with all but four being handed out in one region of the province.
On Wednesday, the Manitoba government released its enforcement update for Dec. 13 to 19, which shows it handed out one ticket for $1,296 to a person defying public health restrictions, as well as 22 tickets for $298 to people for not wearing masks in indoor public spaces.
This comes to a total of $7,852 in fines.
The province notes that 19 of the 23 tickets -- 82 per cent – were handed out in the Southern Health Region. Enforcement officials handed out two tickets in both Winnipeg and the Prairie Mountain Health Regions, while no tickets were issued in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region or the Northern Health Region.
Since the province began its enforcement efforts in April 2020, it has handed out 2,391 tickets, coming to a total of more than $3 million in fines.
-
Man suspected of looting in flood-stricken Sumas Prairie arrested, police sayPolice in Abbotsford say they have arrested a 29-year-old Chilliwack man who is suspected of breaking into several buildings in the Sumas Prairie area, where residents are still working to put their lives back together after November's devastating floods.
-
Omicron spread means no more Santa visits at Chinook CentreIf you're setting out for Chinook Centre in search of a last-minute visit with Santa, you're driving toward disappointment.
-
Younger Canadians using more cannabis as pandemic drags on, survey findsThe COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Canadians use cannabis, according to Health Canada’s annual Canadian Cannabis Survey, with those under the age of 25 more likely to report an uptick in use.
-
N95 masks now the norm for Alberta health-care workers as AHS and unions reach agreementNow that health experts have formed a better understanding of how COVID-19's Omicron variant is transmitted to others, Alberta Health Services (AHS) and the unions representing health-care workers say more protection is needed.
-
World Juniors: COVID-19 forces cancellation of Red Deer pre-tournament gameThe game had been scheduled for 5 p.m. at Red Deer’s Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.
-
Two incidents of sextortion in 24 hours, according to South Simcoe PoliceSouth Simcoe Police say they've received two reports about sextortion scams in the past 24 hours.
-
Calgary airport hosts busiest travel day since start of pandemicHoliday travellers and even a few foreign tourists were making their way through YYC Calgary International Airport Thursday, making for the busiest single day of travel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic roughly 20 months ago.
-
Oldest wooden tugboat in B.C. being dismantledCompleted in 1905, the MV Sea Lion is the oldest wooden tugboat in B.C., but it will soon be scrapped over environmental concerns.
-
Driver treated for life-threatening injuries after vehicle strikes a hydro poleEmergency crews responded to the crash on Old Innes Road, near Bantree Street, just after 2 p.m. Thursday.