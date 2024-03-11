The Maple Syrup Country Hockey Tournament wraps up in Elmvale

The Maple Syrup Country Hockey Tournament continued this weekend, with hundreds of players competing on Sunday, the final day of the games.

"Today was playoffs for the teams, and overall, it was just a great weekend; everyone has been pleased, and it has brought a lot of people to our area," said Deborah Coughlin, Director of the Maple Syrup Country Hockey Tournament.

The event was held in Elmvale, Ontario, and 28 teams from across the province participated at the U11, U,13, and U15 levels.

"Our farthest team is from Moose Factory in Northern Ontario or Lucan Township, and it has been a great way to bring kids together, " said Coughlin.

This year's tournament marked the 40th year players competed in Elmvale, with more than 400 participants, with organizers hopeful the tournament will continue to run for many more decades.

Tournament results

U11 Rep B

1st place Mid-Huron Huskies

2nd place Wasaga Beach Stars

U13 Rep B

1st place Mid-Huron Huskies

2nd place Stirling Blues

U13 Rep D

1st place Midland Centennials

2nd place Saugeen Shores

U15 Rep B

1st place Listowel Cyclones

2nd place Brighton Bolts