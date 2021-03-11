The Treaty One Development Corporation (T1DC) and the Canada Lands Company (CLC) announced on Thursday that they have completed the master plan for the 160-acre development set to be built at the former Kapyong Barracks.

The 130-page master plan, which is available online, provides the plans for all parts of the development, including green space, recreation facilities, housing, retail and commercial options.

“This legacy development will unlock endless economic opportunities and benefits for generations to come among our Treaty One First Nations," said Whelan Sutherland, CEO of T1DC, in a news release.

Sutherland added that the development will also contribute Winnipeg’s and Manitoba’s economy.

The key components of the development include:

A mixed-use village with 11.32 acres of higher density housing with retail, service and commercial spaces;

A commercial-mixed use area with 45.74 acres of retail and commercial, office and cultural facilities;

29.89 acres of medium-density multi-unit housing and 15.59 acres of lower-density housing;

4.9 acres of community, regional cultural and recreational facilities;

A cultural campus with 11.41 acres of educational, cultural and governance facilities; and

Community spaces with 11.85 acres of publicly accessible parks and open spaces.

Once completed, the development will be able to accommodate between 2,300 and 3,000 homes and between 915,000 and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space.

"In addition to housing, retail and commercial, the site will also feature lots of park spaces, thoughtful landscape design, innovative sustainable development approaches, commemoration opportunities, and connections through, and into the site from existing neighbourhoods,” said Chris Elkey, CLC’s vice president of Real Estate West.

The 51 acres of CLC lands will proceed as a secondary plan, which the City of Winnipeg will review. The T1DC will work to finalize a co-management agreement with the Government of Canada, as well as a municipal development service agreement with the City of Winnipeg.

According to the T1DC and CLC, these processes could be finished as soon as fall 2021. Demolition is on track to be completed by the end of the summer.