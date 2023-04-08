The melt is on in Ottawa, but another cold night awaits
Temperatures in Ottawa are warming up and plenty of sunshine is in the forecast, but another cold night awaits for those who might be without electricity for a fourth day.
Hydro Ottawa says its goal is to reconnect the remaining customers who lost power in Wednesday's ice storm by Saturday night. Friday night into Saturday morning, the temperature dropped to a low of -6 C with a wind chill of -10.
In the meantime, the spring melt will be on in earnest this week, with double-digit temperatures on the way.
Saturday's high is a modest 5 C, a bit cooler than average, with plenty of sun. Overnight, however, expect a drop to a low of -10 C with a wind chill of -14.
Easter Sunday's forecast is sunny with a high of 11 C.
Monday could see a high of 16 C, without a cloud in the sky.
Temperatures of 18 to 21 C are in the long-term outlook through the remainder of the week, with only a few clouds forecast and no significant precipitation expected.
