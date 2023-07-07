The Mind Craft of Ethen: CTV News super fan recreates Barrie studio in Minecraft

As early as he can remember, Ethen Corrigan has been CTV News Barrie's number one fan.

Despite a 167 km distance from Barrie, the Burk's Falls teen has been tuning in every night to watch his beloved CTV News Barrie, a tradition his grandmother spurred on.

"She would always hold me as a young baby and always put on Barrie News," Ethen Corrigan said. "When she died, I made a commitment to watch more of the news because it's local."

That passion has led the 16-year-old to pursue a career in the news, getting the opportunity to write for a local newspaper on occasion.

"I would one day want to be a reporter or anchor for Barrie," Corrigan said. "I'm fascinated with what happens on air when you have the spotlight. I've always wanted to be a reporter so I can give people the best stories, stories that people don't know of."

His mother, Joann, calls his pursuit of news an amazing feat. Ethen was diagnosed with autism at a young age and was non-verbal until age four.

"Sometimes he will be sitting out on his swing, and you'll hear Ethen talking to himself," Joann Corrigan said. "But what Ethen is doing, he's talking about sports, about something, as if an audience is listening to him."

RECREATING THE CTV NEWS BARRIE STUDIO

As a teen, Ethen Corrigan is still too young to pursue a full-time career. But He's combined his passion for the news with his second love, the video game known as Minecraft, to create a new kind of art.

"I was watching CTV News Northern Ontario, and there was a story that came on of a guy who built part of downtown North Bay," Ethen said. "I thought, since I want to do Barrie news and Minecraft and this station I love, I thought I want to build this."

But there was one problem for Ethen. He has never visited the CTV News Barrie studio, yet he wanted to get as close as possible to recreating it.

So Corrigan scoured the internet for archival footage and social media posts and particularly relied on Tik Toks from reporter Catalina Gillies' page to correlate certain building sections.

"It has the desk. It has the flooring that has to be the same," Corrigan said. "Everything in that studio has to be on point."

It was challenging for him to build. His first two attempts didn't come together as intended, so he started from scratch again in December.

"I'm actually still building as we speak," Corrigan added. "I'm trying to build the whole building, including the garden, the tower, the office spaces and a couple of tributes to people like Jayne Pritchard and Bob McIntyre.".

SURPRISE VISIT

Corrigan's mom contacted CTV News Barrie to update the station on Ethen's project. In turn, we decided to surprise him with a special feature.

"I couldn't believe it," Corrigan exclaimed. "You have all made my day by coming to speak with me. It's a dream to be featured on the news."

CTV Barrie also gifted the super fan branded clothing, pens, mugs and gear to let him know he was part of the team.

Corrigan said he's now committed more than ever to finishing the project and is excited to compare it with what the actual studio looks like.

He also hopes to one day complete an apprenticeship with CTV News Barrie and visit the studio.

Until then, Corrigan said he would continue publishing his own stories with an eye on becoming an entertainment beat reporter.