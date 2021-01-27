The Newfoundland and Labrador government is asking residents to be on the lookout for a large cat with plate-sized paws, long legs and distinctive, upward-pointing tufts of hair on its ears.

In a release on Wednesday, the provincial Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture says a Canada lynx escaped from a nature park outside St. John's after a tree fell onto its enclosure.

The release says Salmonier Nature Park staff and local conservation officers believe the animal is somewhere within the park's boundary or close to it.

According to the government's website, the park is about 70 kilometres outside of St. John's and consists of a natural animal display area surrounded by three kilometres of boardwalk and a 15-square-kilometre wilderness reserve.

Officials say the lynx does not pose a public threat and is likely to do its best to avoid human contact, but anyone who sees the animal should be careful and report the sighting to park staff.

According to the Canadian Federation of Wildlife, the Canada lynx has a mottled grey winter coat, large paws and a short, stubby tail with a black tip.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021.