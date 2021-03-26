The modernized version of Aunt Sally's Farm is now open in Winnipeg

A classic zoo exhibit with a modern twist has officially reopened at Assiniboine Park Zoo.

The new Aunt Sally’s Farm exhibit opened on Thursday at the zoo, but it will be a little different from the original exhibit that opened in 1959.

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg

“We’re really excited to be bringing a new version of that exhibit that a lot of people will remember, but this is the modernized version of that exhibit,” said Lindsay Hughes, the digital and social media coordinator at the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

Hughes said the zoo is committed to the current standards of animal care and welfare, so the new exhibit will not be a petting zoo. However, she noted, visitors will still be able to see the animals jumping around and playing.

“The goats here are so lively, you’ll see them climbing up the play structures,” Hughes said.

“The pigs, they’re just the cutest little things, so it’s still going to be a really fun experience for Winnipeggers.”

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg

The zoo is also introducing something it is calling ‘parallel play,’ in which kids can play outside of the exhibit on smaller, mirrored versions of the goats’ playgrounds.

“It’s going to be an opportunity for kids to see how goats interact with these play structures and mimic those behaviours and learn about the goats in that way,” Hughes said.

“It’s going to be really fun.”

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg

Some of the animals that visitors can see at Aunt Sally’s Farm include llamas, Vietnamese potbelly pigs, and three different species of goats, including Nubian, Kiko, and Pygmy.

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg

Hughes said the exhibit is a great place for people to come and build a connection with the animals.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.