iHeartRadio

The more than 137-year history of the Saskatoon EX in 10 pictures

image.jpg

Saskatoon’s EX started in the 1800s as a place to show off top livestock. As other agriculture shows in the area started to draw the audience away, organizers changed the focus of the event. There was less focus on agriculture and more on the entertainment and rides.

Here’s a look back at how the Saskatoon EX became a beloved summer event.

12