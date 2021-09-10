The Most Beautiful Art Tour in Alberta begins this weekend

This weekend, visitors are invited to get a look behind the studio doors of some of southern Alberta’s most celebrated artists, who have turned the Cowboy Trail into a beehive of creative lives.

Dotting the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, along Hwy. 22 (the “Cowboy Trail”) and Hwy. 2A lives a community of artists, craftspeople and galleries who celebrate creativity and support each other’s talents.

These all-access, self-driven tours only happen twice a year and are an amazing opportunity to visit the private artist studios without the need to make a personal appointment. Plus there are many extra activities and events to take part in The Most Beautiful Art Tour in Alberta. (https://themostbeautifularttourinalberta.com)

CELEBRATING CULTURE DAYS

Amanda MacKay, Leighton Art Centre's director of marketing and communications said throughout the weekend, they’re not only celebrating the most beautiful art tour in Alberta, they’re also celebrating Alberta Culture Days.

“Here at Leighton Art Center in particular, we have educational programs that come and go year round,” MacKay said, “But these private artists' studios normally you can't visit them as a member of the public without at least making a pre arranged appointment. So this tour is a chance to go in see some things that you normally would have to plan ahead.”

Alberta Culture Days gives Calgarians and other visitors the opportunity to celebrate local art and artists. “I think when people think about Alberta, they often don't think oh, Alberta is a destination for the arts, right?” MacKay said.

“We think about our Rocky Mountains," she added. "We think about our sports that are outdoors, the activities, and we love all of those things, but we have a lot of really creative people in Alberta as well. We are blessed with some really lovely country rural drives, some incredible views and also these really talented people.”

The four gallery’s and four private studios participating in The Most Beautiful Art Tour in Alberta are:

Galleries:

• Leighton Art Centre

• Lineham House Galleries

• OAG Okotoks Art Gallery

• Bluerock Gallery

Private Studios:

• Mady Thiel-Kopstein

• Eversfield Ceramics - David Barnes

• Kristoferson Studio

• Firebrand Glass Studio

Participants can drive themselves to each studio spending as much time as they like exploring free of charge. There are also a host of extra events and workshops taking place, for the complete schedule and more information visit https://themostbeautifularttourinalberta.com and https://culturedays.ca/en/ab