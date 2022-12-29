The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org.
-
Air Canada, WestJet, among most delayed North American airlines in 2022: ReportA new report from Cirium Aviation Analytics found that Canada's two largest airlines faced plenty of delays in 2022.
-
'What am I gonna do?': Kitchener woman recounts being followed by man wearing ski maskA Kitchener woman says she and her 13-year-old daughter were followed by a man wearing a ski mask, who at one point, rammed the back bumper of their car.
-
Northern Ontario's digital headlines 2022As we close out 2022, we took a look at the top digital stories of the year at CTVNorthernOntario.CA.
-
Huskies set to host Ukrainian national hockey team for charity gameThe University of Saskatchewan Huskies hockey team is set to host the Ukrainian national men's hockey team for a unique exhibition game Friday.
-
No interest in Dry January? ‘Damp January’ might be more your speed, says Sober Babes co-founderGiving up booze for “Dry January” has become an annual tradition for some – but the co-founder of Sober Babes Vancouver believes there are plenty of benefits to a less-restrictive “Damp January” as well.
-
Looking for workers this summer? Applications for Canada’s Summer Jobs nowEmployers are now able to apply for the Canada Summer Jobs program which offers wage subsidies to help create work experiences for teens and young adults.
-
Hazmat crews, police called to downtown VictoriaFirst responders shut down a street in downtown Victoria and donned full hazmat gear on Thursday afternoon, though police say there's no risk to the general public.
-
Homeowner calls for safer barriers at intersection after impaired driver plows through multiple yardsA Regina woman is voicing her frustration with the dead-end of a street that backs onto her property after a car ended up in her neighbour’s backyard.
-
New Year’s Eve festivities return after years of pandemic protocolsNew Year’s Eve celebrations will once again return to Maritime cities after COVID-19 cancelled the past two years.