The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org
The company, using its own data, analyzed the cheapest available double room for a one-night stay on Dec. 31 in 20 Canadian destinations. Only hotels with a rating of three or more stars, with "generally strong" guest reviews, were considered.
According to its findings, Mont Tremblant was the most expensive, costing $880 for the night, which was a 284 per cent increase from a "normal winter" night.
Whistler ski resort, B.C., was ranked the second most expensive, costing guests 29 per cent more on Dec. 31, with a price tag of $658 for the night.
In Banff, Alta. guests are charged 233 per cent more on New Year's Eve with a night costing $563.
Prices in Niagara Falls saw a similar rate increase for Dec. 31, with a 285 per cent hike and a price of $465 for one night.
A one-night stay in Halifax to bring in the new year will cost $422, a 227 per cent increase when compared to a regular night, while in Jasper, Alta., it will cost $381 for New Year's, a 231 per cent increase. In Toronto, it will cost $375 for Dec. 31, marking a 175 per cent increase.
Quebec City has an increase of 117 per cent which is $353 for a night stay, while Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., has a 31 per cent increase costing $335 a on New Year's Eve.
Vancouver completes the 10th most expensive destination costing $325 for a one-night stay on Dec. 31, a 170 per cent increase.
Here are the remaining locations that make up the top 20 most expensive places to stay in Canada on New Year's Eve:
- Montreal: $237 per night (a 123 per cent increase)
- Yellowknife: $215 per night (a 30 per cent increase)
- Ottawa: $193 per night (a 32 per cent increase)
- Whitehorse: $192 per night (a 27 per cent increase)
- Winnipeg: $189 per night (a 22 per cent increase)
- Calgary: $175 per night (a 27 per cent increase)
- Victoria: $164 per night (a 25 per cent increase)
- Edmonton: $158 per night (a 12 per cent increase)
- St. John's: $152 per night (a 50 per cent increase)
- Kelowna, B.C.: $150 per night (a 12 per cent increase)