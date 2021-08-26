'The most greatest assets are our babies': Sask. First Nation unveils youth centre

Montreal Lake Cree Nation (MLCN) has opened a new recreation centre aimed at empowering its young members.

Chief and council unveiled the Roy H. Bird Memorial Youth Centre on Wednesday, named after a former chief and advocate for sports and recreation. They’re also working on a second youth centre on the Little Red River Reserve.

MLCN Chief Joyce Naytowhow McLeod said community leaders have been advocating for a youth centre for decades.

“Every time there was an election, that’s what they were promised – ‘I promise you a youth centre,’ the past 20 to 30 years. Today it’s a reality. It took the past leadership,” she said, as well as current members of council.

“With those young councillors, they’ve seen, they all live on the reserve, they’ve seen the needs that we have for our youth,” she said.

Inside, the youth centre is equipped with activities like air hockey, foosball, musical instruments and karaoke. The building overlooks the lake and is right next to the school.

Chiefs from the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) spoke at the unveiling.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron congratulated the community as several children ran around him.

“Look at these babies, these children running around having fun. That’s what this youth centre is supposed to do after school and on the weekends,” said Cameron.

“The best investment is in our little ones, our most greatest assets are our babies. Long after we, as leadership, have left this world, these babies are going to be here.”

Cameron said providing recreation opportunities for children encourages “a drug and alcohol-free life.”

Coming from a teaching background, he said the work to build up children isn’t limited to inside classrooms.

Similarly, PAGC Grand-Chief Brian Hardlotte encouraged youth to continue to thrive in school. Referencing the dark history of Canada’s residential school system, Hardlotte said children now have the freedom to go to school in their own Indigenous communities.

“I hope they’re listening. The youth – go to school, your school is right here. You don’t have to be taken anywhere. You don’t have to be taken to Timber Bay or Prince Albert or any school,” he said.

“This building is for you,” added Hardlotte. “Enjoy what’s inside.”

The youth centre’s namesake, Roy Bird, was the son of Senator Allen Bird of MLCN. Roy’s brother, Alphonse Bird, is also a former chief of the FSIN.

Montreal Lake Child and Family Services also operates Camp Hope, which provides cultural teachings and activities to youth, and runs a crystal meth detox centre.