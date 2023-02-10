The Mounties say one of their officers tried to shoot a caribou while on duty
RCMP say one of their officers in northern Manitoba tried to hunt a caribou while on duty.
The Mounties say the officer was driving in a marked vehicle in March of last year on a winter road near Bunibonibee Cree Nation when he came across a caribou.
The Mounties allege the constable used his patrol-issued rifle from his police vehicle and discharged two rounds at the animal, but struck the police vehicle instead.
The caribou was not injured and an investigation that included conservation officers began after the officer returned to the detachment.
Karl Tabares-Chevarie, who is 34, was charged this week with hunting without a licence and using a prohibited firearm in a careless manner.
The Mounties say he resigned and was discharged from the RCMP in June
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2023
-
Taser deployed during arrest of man threatening self harm: Saskatoon policeSaskatoon Police Service (SPS) used a conducted energy weapon to arrest a 24-year-old who had barricaded himself inside a home overnight.
-
Farmhouse destroyed by fire in North DumfriesPolice and fire officials are investigating after an abandoned farmhouse in North Dumfries Township burnt to the ground early Saturday morning.
-
Hospice Windsor Essex announces opening of additional patient bedsAdditional funding has led to the opening of three additional patient beds at the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County, the organization announced on Thursday.
-
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. At 7 p.m. on CTV, W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
-
Sunny weekend with mild temperaturesOttawa should see milder than average temperatures this weekend with a lot of sunshine.
-
Ottawa police officer demoted for 14 months for shoplifting groceries from Gatineau, Que. storeAn Ottawa police officer has pleaded guilty to misconduct for stealing $87 worth of groceries from a Gatineau, Que. grocery store.
-
117 confirmed tornadoes across Canada in 2022: Northern Tornadoes ProjectIt was a busy year for meteorologists and weather researchers, with 117 confirmed tornadoes across Canada in 2022 — tying 2021 for the most in a single season — according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project in London, Ont.
-
Canada's Elizabeth Hosking claims silver in World Cup snowboard halfpipeCanadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking capped her World Cup halfpipe season Friday the same way she started, which was standing on the podium.
-
Langford humanitarian team returns from UkraineA team from Langford has just returned from a successful humanitarian mission to Ukraine.