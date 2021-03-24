The Mustard Seed pulls out of Lethbridge after council rejects rezoning for sober emergency shelter

The Mustard Seed’s dream of opening an emergency shelter in Lethbridge for people who aren’t using drugs or alcohol has come to an end, after city council turned down an application to rezone the proposed location.

Council voted 7-2 against the rezoning following a lengthy public hearing Monday night, after dozens of residents and business owners raised concerns.

The Mustard Seed applied to build a 24-7 substance free shelter, soup kitchen and drop-in centre that would offer meaningful activities and wrap around supports for people in the community.

“This project is The Mustard Seed’s investment into combatting the cycle of homelessness in Lethbridge,” said Project Manager Taylor Kawaguchi.

The organization said it had considered a number of sites in Lethbridge before choosing a location at 110 - 13 Street South.

“In effect this permanent shelter will offer a safe and highly accountable environment, where people can not be under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” added Managing Director Byron Bradley.

Council received nearly a hundred written submissions, and many people waited in the city hall lobby to speak to the rezoning.

Karen Gelleny, co-owner of Thomas Radiators Ltd., said businesses in the area barely survived the events that accompanied the former Supervised Consumption Site.

“I’m asking the city, please do not make the same mistakes we witnessed with the consumption site.”

Gelleny told councillors that better thought and planning needed to go into the decision.

Diane Horvath and her husband own both a home and business building within two blocks of the location. She called it an “ill-conceived” idea.

“This is not about The Mustard Seed and how they run their operation,” Horvath added. “It is about what the uses are and how comparable and suitable those are with adjacent uses.”

Gerard Plettell of Smiths Custom Audio Video on 13th street north told council he was getting five minutes to try and save his business of 54 years.

He said the location was wrong, because it was at the entrance to a major shopping, business and residential area, where schools, churches and restaurants will be impacted.

“This is our entrance to that whole side of the city,” he pointed out.

The rezoning application did receive support from the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen, which would have moved the shelter from its current location next to the emergency shelter operated by Alpha House.

Several church groups also spoke in favour of the project, however councillors said without strong neighbourhood support, the chance of success was unlikely.

Bradley said the decision was disappointing. “Because of the decision, The Mustard Seed will be withdrawing from the city.”

The organization was preparing to spend $2.5 million to renovate the space and help tackle the issue of homelessness in the community.

Bradley added it’s a sad day for the vulnerable people in Lethbridge.

“It’s difficult, but for us it feels like it’s not a rejection of the site. If feels more like a rejection of those who don’t have a place to go that’s sober.”