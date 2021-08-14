The Nature Conservancy of Canada is working to conserve two wetlands along Lake Winnipeg

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is working to protect two ecosystems along Lake Winnipeg.

The NCC said it is hoping to protect Breda Bay and Siglavik, calling the two ecosystems, "significant shoreline properties."

The two areas near Gimli take up 45 hectares and the NCC said conserving them would impact the current and future health of the lake.

"They represent one of the last natural areas along the southwest shore of Lake Winnipeg and we are working with local private land owners to conserve them for nature and people forever," said Cary Hamel, director of conservation for NCC’s Manitoba region.

Hamel said both areas are coastal wetlands and they are crucial to lakes' health.

"The water of the lake is kind of connected to the land. The wetlands here they clean the lake water, they help remove pollutants and they provide habitat for small fish and birds to grow up in. So, by conserving these places, we're helping to directly contribute to helping the lake."

He added the conservation work would be done to ensure the safety of the species that live in the wetland but also give people the ability to continue to connect to nature.

The NCC is currently raising funds to cover the costs of protecting the areas. The organization has already received 86 per cent of the funds needed but still needs $60,000 by the end of August.

"I think with the support we have got so far and with how much people love this lake, I think we are going to get there."

Hamel said there is so much hope for the future of Lake Winnipeg and countless people are working tirelessly to improve it. He said conserving the wetlands at Breda Bay and Siglavik will go a long way in those efforts.

If people are wishing to donate to the cause, they can visit the website created by the NCC.