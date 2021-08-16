'The need for resources is immense': How you can help Haiti after deadly earthquake

The Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) is sending support to the people of Haiti after a powerful earthquake rocked the country last weekend, killing over 1,200 people and injuring thousands more.

The 7.2-magnitude quake struck the southwestern part of the Caribbean nation Saturday, almost razing some towns, damaging homes and triggering landslides.

Another blow came Sunday when a powerful tremor turned thousands of structures into rubble and set off frantic rescue efforts. Hospitals became so overloaded, survivors in some areas were forced to wait for help outside in the oppressive heat.

Annie Loewen, director of disaster response for MCC, said the quake is just the latest in a series of tragic and concerning events in the country.

“There’s a lot of devastation in the area and, moreover, it’s a sense of this year having been one thing after another for the people in Haiti, with political unrest and instability having caused a significant disruption to everyday life and access to goods and services across the country,” she said. “Now a severe earthquake, in addition, is definitely leaving a big impact, not just on the immediate area, but across the country.”

APPROACHING TROPICAL DEPRESSION

The devastation could soon worsen with the coming of Tropical Depression Grace, which is predicted to hit Haiti Monday night.

Loewen said the country faces immediate concerns with access to food, water, shelter, and hygiene. Additionally, over the next couple of weeks, Loewen said the country will have a significant need for psychosocial care for Haitians who have experienced trauma from the earthquake and the many years of unrest in the country.

Loewen said there is also a risk that the displacement and instability of so many residents could contribute to Haiti’s spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Obviously, there are very high needs, high priority for people on the ground, and we’re hoping to not only address the short-term needs, but also the long-term needs of those affected,” Loewen said.

SUPPORTING MCC’S WORK IN HAITI

Loewen said support is needed to help MCC address these immediate issues on the ground and in the coming weeks and months.

“The need for resources is immense at this point, so donating to MCC is a great way for us to partner locally with Haitian people, with people who are dedicated to their communities and to fixing the problems that they see on the grounds and having access directly to those problems,” she said.

To donate or to learn more about MCC’s disaster response in Haiti, visit the organization’s website.

- With files from the Associated Press