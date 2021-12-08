'The need here is huge': Toy Mountain fundraiser returns to Greater Victoria
Santa is on his way to Uptown Shopping Centre this holiday season.
CFAX Santas Anonymous is teaming up with CTV News and Virgin Radio 107.3 for the annual Toy Mountain holiday fundraiser.
The fundraiser takes place at the shopping centre until Dec. 17. Participate by bringing new unwrapped toys or cash for donation.
Gifting age groups are infants 0-12 months, toddlers 1-4 years, children 5-10 years, and teens 11-17 years.
“The need here in Greater Victoria is huge," says Bell Media promotions coordinator Samantha Gill. "They are helping kids and families who may not get a Christmas this year."
There is more need than ever this year due to growing strain on the community from COVID-19.
Toy Mountain is looking for approximately 4,000 more gifts, 900 more food hampers, and 2,000 more gift cards before Christmas.
Popular gift ideas for each age group can be found here.
Donations can be dropped off at Uptown Shopping Centre seven days a week. Cash donations can also be made directly to CFAX Santa’s Anonymous online here.
