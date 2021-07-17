'The need is dire': Pet drive collects money, supplies for animal support organization

A new pet supply store held a fundraiser on Saturday to support an organization that cares for rescue animals.

Priscilla's Pet Emporium & Parlour and Help a Buddy Fund came together to raise money and collect pet supplies for Berkeley's Place.

Priscilla's, founded on July 1, is encouraging Edmontonians to donate anything from cash, pet food or pee pads.

"The need is dire. Berkeley's Place's shelves are basically bare so anything would help," Priscilla's owner Morgan Wolf told CTV News Edmonton at the pet drive.

"We do a lot of outreach programs, going up to the reservations in Alberta. Lots of animals don't have food up there so we supply for them. Also, a lot of the pet rescues here in Edmonton, if they don't have funds, they have no way to get food, so Berkeley Place is a fantastic option for anyone who's helping in rescuing animals to get those animals fed and cared for."

Wolf said she's seen a fantastic response from the community and encourages them to continue to donate after the pet drive.

