'The need is dire': Pet drive collects money, supplies for animal support organization
A new pet supply store held a fundraiser on Saturday to support an organization that cares for rescue animals.
Priscilla's Pet Emporium & Parlour and Help a Buddy Fund came together to raise money and collect pet supplies for Berkeley's Place.
Priscilla's, founded on July 1, is encouraging Edmontonians to donate anything from cash, pet food or pee pads.
"The need is dire. Berkeley's Place's shelves are basically bare so anything would help," Priscilla's owner Morgan Wolf told CTV News Edmonton at the pet drive.
"We do a lot of outreach programs, going up to the reservations in Alberta. Lots of animals don't have food up there so we supply for them. Also, a lot of the pet rescues here in Edmonton, if they don't have funds, they have no way to get food, so Berkeley Place is a fantastic option for anyone who's helping in rescuing animals to get those animals fed and cared for."
Wolf said she's seen a fantastic response from the community and encourages them to continue to donate after the pet drive.
To support Berkeley's Place, click here.
-
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 19, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, July 19.
-
Nikka Yuko garden seeing plenty of local traffic, events selling outStaff at the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden in Lethbridge are happy to see an influx of visitors after a roller coaster of a year in 2020.
-
Crews battle large Innisfil house fireFire crews spent hours battling a large house fire in Innisfil on Sunday night.
-
Restoration work to begin Monday following Pembina Highway water main breakDelays are expected to last into at least Monday following a major water main break on Pembina Highway.
-
Latin Festival a success, more festivals to come: OrganizersThe Southern Alberta Ethnic Association hosted its first festival in over a year and it was a success, according to organizers.
-
Manitoba government is 'rewriting history,' former senior bureaucrat saysTwo Indigenous men have quit their positions on Manitoba economic development boards in the wake of controversial remarks by Premier Brian Pallister and a cabinet minister.
-
Two separate Toronto stabbings send two men to hospitalTwo men were seriously wounded in two separate stabbings in Toronto Sunday evening.
-
Remote B.C. First Nation celebrates arrival of clean tap waterFor 20 years, the Lhoosk'uz Dené First Nation has been trucking in bottled water. Now, thanks to a partnership with experts at the University of British Columbia, those days are over.