'The need is still big': Community hub for flood victims in Fraser Valley set to close its doors

For months, a volunteer-run community hub in the Fraser Valley has been helping those affected by last year’s devastating flooding. But in a couple of weeks, the location will be shutting down a little earlier than planned. Even though the doors are closing, there are hopes to keep helping the many people who still need support.

The Crossroads hub in Abbotsford has been providing meals, food, and donated goods to people ever since the historic November storm. It’s currently located on a poultry farm that lost its birds in the flooding, but will be getting more chickens in May.

Alison Arends with the hub said the original plan was to stay open another month, but they’ll be shutting down earlier on April 30 due to concerns about the spread of avian flu.

"They have fixed this up for us to come here and use it as a hub because they were so blessed by it," she said, and added there will be a final gathering on the last Saturday. “We’re going to have a nice big barbecue for all the neighbourhood people. They can come and visit with each other again. Kind of a last hurrah."

Arends said the hub began at her family property, Crossroads Dairy farm, and then moved a couple of months ago when tractor work was starting up at the site for safety reasons.

"There (are) still a lot of people not in their homes, living in trailers, living in the upstairs of their houses, whatever they can possibly do. And it’s tough," she said. "There’s a lot of people I think not in a great state of mind right now. As time goes on, it gets a little bit harder. They’re not as busy, so now it’s sinking in."

Arends said once the hub is closed, she is hoping to find other ways to keep helping people impacted by the floods, from her own home.

"They have filled out a registration form for us and then we know what they’re in need of, and basically when we come across it, we give them a call," she said. "So I will continue if I get donations, cash-wise, gift-card-wise, anything like that to help those who are still in need."

A freezer stocked with prepared meals will also continue to be made available in the community. Arends said the hub not only provided material goods and meals, but a place for social connection.

"A lot of them I think feel they’re in it on their own," she said. "And we want them to know they’re not."

The hub will continue to operate as normal until the end of the month, opening Tuesday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"It’s just put good faith into people again," Arends said. "It’s just been amazing. Truly, truly amazing."