The new Battle of Alberta? Vaccine uptake higher around Edmonton than Calgary

Without a hockey game for a few days to challenge each other, the mayors of Alberta's largest cities have entered a COVID-19 Battle of Alberta.

I say, challenge accepted! https://t.co/nTZlyjqgwv

The province recently began publishing more detailed data on its COVID-19 vaccine program. Now, Alberta Health publicly reports supply levels, distribution progress, and even regional and age demographic breakdowns.

Edmonton mayor Don Iveson challenged his Calgary counterpart Naheed Nenshi Monday evening, suggesting they use the data for a "friendly Battle of Alberta on vaccination uptake."

LESS THAN A QUARTER OF ALBERTA'S 40-YEAR-OLDS ARE VACCINATED: DATA

The contest isn't quite limited to the rival cities, but draws in surrounding municipalities part of their health zone.

The Edmonton health zone -- which extends west past Evansburg and as far south as Leduc -- has seen 28.3 per cent of people receive at least one dose.

In the Calgary health zone -- including Banff, Airdrie, and Claresholm at is south boundary -- has seen 25.2 per cent of its population receive at least one dose.

The number of people who are fully immunized with two doses are 6.7 and 5.7 per cent, respectively.

"We're ahead by 3.1 per cent after the first period," Iveson noted.

According to Alberta Health's data -- current as of April 25 -- more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.

About 25.6 per cent of Albertans have received at least one dose, while 6.1 per cent have received two.

Vaccine uptake has ranged from 80 to almost 85 per cent in people over the age of 70, the numbers show, and between 54 and 77 per cent amongst 60 to 74-year-olds.

While vulnerable Albertans and health care workers have been prioritized for vaccine, one product -- the Oxford-AstraZeneca -- is available to those as young as 40.

However, vaccine uptake in the 55-59 age group is just 41 per cent, 30 per cent in 50-54, 25 per cent in 45-49, and 23 per cent in people aged 40-44.