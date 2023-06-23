The new community garden space in St. James

A new community garden in St. James is growing not only food, but relationships as well.

The herbs and vegetables are growing already at the Green Haven Community Garden located at Deer Lodge Community Club.

The new green space is a joint initiative by St. James MLA Adrien Sala, the community club, and a host of local partners.

"We worked to bring all of these folks together to provide them with free access to seeds, to gardening tools, to water, and the most beautiful space we could afford to create," said Sala. "Ultimately, we focused on building a tighter-knit and more connected community, something that feels very important right now."

The garden is situated on Lyle Street, near Linwood Park School and Bruce Park Place. The garden is also right beside 25 Habitat for Humanity homes which house new Canadian families.

The goal is to create a space where seniors, kids and families living in the area could grow food and get to know one another.

Altogether, more than $20,000 was raised to build the garden.