The new concert hall coming to the University of Manitoba

The University of Manitoba will soon have a new concert hall, which the school says is unlike anything else in Winnipeg.

Construction of the new Desautels Concert Hall was officially announced on Wednesday night at a U of M homecoming event.

According to the university, the venue will serve as the finale piece to the Taché Arts project, and will provide, “striking architecture, superior acoustics, optimal sightlines and a configurable stage.”

“It will enable opportunities for new performances to move and inspire us, fostering connections between communities in ways only performance pieces allow,” said Michael Benarroch, the university’s president and vice-chancellor, in a news release.

The 409-seat concert hall will be designed for a range of university and community events.

The venue can be configured in three different ways for the best possible acoustics and sightlines. The university notes that these different configurations will be made possible through moveable towers, panels, sound-absorbing curtains, and ceiling reflectors.

Edward Jurkowski, the dean of the Desautels Faculty of Music, said the venue will be able to accommodate many different musical events, including solo acts, small ensembles, opera productions, and the U of M’s jazz orchestra.

The concert hall will also be connected to new rehearsal spaces so performers can warm up and rehearse before and during events.

“The concert hall will be not just an important feature of the Desautels Faculty of Music and the University of Manitoba, but also a vital contribution to Winnipeg’s musical life,” Jurkowski said.

To date, the funding for the venue has come from several donors, including Marcel Desautels, Dr. Michael F. B. Nesbitt, and Gail Asper.

On Thursday, the university launched the ‘Your Seat Awaits’ campaign to give community members a chance to take part in the project. Anyone who donates $1,000 or more will have the chance to name a seat in the hall.