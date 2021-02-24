More than 7,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to First Nations people living in Manitoba, according to a new First Nations vaccine dashboard released on Wednesday by the Manitoba First Nation Pandemic Response Coordination Team (PRCT) and Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force.

The data includes total doses administered, including first and second dose appointments. It breaks the data down by demographics of those who have received the shot, by Tribal Council Region and health region, as well as providers.

The data will be updated every Friday on First Nations websites and on the Province of Manitoba data hub.

"Having data about the doses administered both on and off reserve will help us understand and assess our progress in protecting First Nations people from the disproportionate impacts of this virus," said Dr. Marcia Anderson, the public health lead of the PRCT.

Anderson said Manitoba is one of the first provinces to provide regular data updates on First Nation vaccinations. However, she said, there are significant limitations in the ability to identify First Nations people within health administrative data sources, which results in an undercount of First Nations people who have been vaccinated.

"While we have made a good start in ensuring First Nations people in Manitoba are able to access the vaccine, there is more work to do," she said. "As more vaccine arrives in Manitoba, and different vaccines become available, we will continue to work with First Nations leadership across the province to ensure the vaccine is provided safely and as soon as possible."