The new Hollywood North: Large film studio opening in North Bay

Hollywood of the North, as many have dubbed North Bay, is getting a new film studio.

North Star Studios, a new film and TV production company, has is buying the vacant Epiroc office building on Ferris Drive to transform it into a $26 million film studio capable of creating large-scale productions.

"We're going to aim to compete with the likes of Atlanta and London," said North Star Studios president Mitch Ouimette.

The building is roughly 100,000 square feet. Five film and television stages will be built in more than two-thirds of the space. The project will immediately create between 25-30 permanent jobs. Another portion of the building will be set aside for office space.

No government funding is involved in the project.

"Fifteen years ago, if someone had said let's go shoot films in Toronto, they would have been laughed at. 10 years ago, if they said let's shoot films in northern Ontario they would have been laughed at,” said Ouimette.

"The reality is we're building the facilities and bringing in the partners."

"This was the other final piece that we were missing -- the studio piece,” said North Bay Mayor Al McDonald.

“We have the post-production and all the films that were happening and we're off to the races."

Ouimette said the main reason to come to North Bay was the relationship he built with Canadore College president and CEO George Burton and the school's television and film production programs.

"It's going to provide employment opportunities for our graduates," said Burton. "It's a triple win. A win for Canadore, the City of North Bay and a real big win for our students."

North Star Studios is also collaborating with ORWO Group, based out of the UK, on a $150 million two-year deal to begin shooting production at the facility next month.

ORWO Group will work on a new film or TV project every month and a half at the facility, creating roughly a thousand new jobs and inject $60 million into the local economy.

"Building a set is the oldest thing in the movie business and those sets could be New York, Afghanistan, Beirut, anything you want,” said ORWO Group executive chair Jake Seal.

“Production is moving towards that with that where you can achieve so much in front of a green screen or a wall of LEDs."

North Star Studios is planning to expand its studio footprint by adding another 500,000 square feet of space and an additional 500,000 square foot expansion space within five to seven years.