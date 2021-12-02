The new home for Woody-Mhitik, the tree sculpture in Winnipeg that toppled over
A tree carving in Winnipeg that toppled over this past summer now has a new home at a local museum.
Woody-Mhitik, a carved spirit tree, once stood three metres tall in the Bois-des-Esprits Forest. The carving was completed more than 15 years ago on a 150-year-old elm tree.
However, this past August, the spirit tree fell over after standing as a fixture of the forest for all those who visited.
Now, just four months after the carving’s toppling, Woody-Mhitik is on display at Le Musée de Saint-Boniface Museum.
Representatives from the museum and Save Our Seine, as well as the artists who originally carved the structure, will be at the public launch of the spirit tree on Dec. 4. The launch will take place at 11 a.m. at Le Musée de Saint-Boniface Museum.
- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.
