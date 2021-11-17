The new initiative to get more women in Manitoba's film industry

Film Training Manitoba is launching a new initiative to help get more women and individuals who identify as women into the film industry.

On Tuesday, the organization announced it is holding Canada’s first-ever Summit for Women in Film Trades (SWIFT) from Jan. 14 to 16 at the Red River College Polytechnic’s Innovation Centre.

This event is part of Film Training Manitoba’s strategy to increase the number of women entering and advancing in the province’s film trades over the next five years.

"Women play an important role in building Manitoba's film industry and SWIFT has been created to supercharge our workforce by offering new programming to upscale our Province's talented women film workers," said Allison Bile, the SWIFT program manager, in a news release.

All the instructors, speakers, and panellists at the summit will be women, with the event promoting gender parity and workforce development in Manitoba’s film industry.

The first day of SWIFT is for women who want to enter Manitoba’s film trades. The event will offer a full-day course on set orientation, safety awareness, and respect in the workplace. Film Training Manitoba notes there are 40 first-come, first-serve registrations available.

The second and third days of the summit are for women who are film professionals, who are members and permit holders for the Directors Guild of Canada’s Manitoba District Council, IATSE 856 and the ICG 669. This part of the event will offer workforce development training, and panels on career advancement, leading in conflict and health and wellness. Registration will be open to the public for these events if there is space.

“The Summit for Women in Film Trades 2022 can kickstart other initiatives to ensure that Manitoba’s film industry leaders take the next steps to ensure our province’s diversity is reflected in the labour force and on screen,” said Minister of Economic Development and Jobs Jon Reyes.

“There is strength in diversity and it will help continue to grow Manitoba’s successful film industry, which has grown to over $250 million in film production per year.”

Film Training Manitoba also announced up to 10 fully funded four-week internships that will be delivered over a year starting in January. Those who attend the first day of SWIFT, along with other underrepresented workers, will be able to apply.