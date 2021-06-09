The new location for Earls on Main Street

Earls on Main Street is moving—but not too far.

The popular location will be joining forces with the new apartment building that is being built at 300 Main Street.

"We are really excited to be joining the new project at 300 Main Street," said Ann Topp, who is the regional director of operations for Earls in Winnipeg.

"It is such a new, exciting part of the downtown revitalization. It is a beautiful building. That move is actually going to bring us closer to our guests."

Topp added it will put the restaurant closer to apartment and office buildings, as well as events in the area.

Topp said the move has been in the works for a while and they are already hiring staff for the location.

However, a specific opening date has yet to be confirmed.

"It is dependent on the reopening plan … we're hopeful we will be open by late summer."

Topp said this new location will be one of a kind and will feel "lighter and brighter."

The new restaurant will feature a patio that will always be in the sun, furniture that Topp says will help reflect the openness of the restaurant, and even an enhanced menu.

"(It) offers a bigger wine and cocktail list and it is pretty special to that location in Winnipeg."

There will even be underground parking available for customers with Topp saying they are working on getting validation for customers.

According to Topp, Earls hasn't opened a new restaurant in Winnipeg since the St. Vital location opened its doors in 2006 and added with the new location, it will give Winnipeggers a chance to see what Earls has been doing since then—but she said she won't give away all the secrets.

Topp said the pandemic has been hard on Earls and the restaurant industry as a whole and with the new restaurant, they want to show Winnipeggers that is safe to go out for a meal.

"We're going to provide a very safe environment and gain their trust that restaurants are a safe place and Earls is on the top of that list."

Even with the opening of the new location just around the corner, Topp said the company is continuing to work on its Earls from Home program, which sees the restaurants send the raw materials for its meals along with instructions so people can make the food at home, as well as its online takeout.