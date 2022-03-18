The new movie 'Turning Red' has a Manitoba connection

The new movie “Turning Red” may be set in Toronto, but there is also a Manitoba connection.

Alison Marshall, a professor at Brandon University, worked as a cultural consultant on the film, which was produced by Pixar and is being distributed by Disney.

Marshall said working on this film was an honour and an exciting opportunity.

“I was part of the film since the early animation phases and helped shape key cultural elements in the film to help ensure cultural authenticity and positive portrayals,” she said in a news release issued on Thursday.

“Turning Red” tells the story of a Chinese Canadian girl who transforms in a giant red panda when she experiences strong emotions.

Through her work, Marshall has written extensively on Chinatown and Chinese Canadian history. She was even given a Volunteer Manitoba award for her work in this area.

David Docherty, president of Brandon University, said Marshall is deserving of this recognition, as she is dedicated to the Chinese Community.

“This is also a timely reminder that representation in popular entertainment is meaningful and important, and that popular entertainment itself is a critical social glue bringing us together as a community, each with our own unique cultural contributions,” he said.

“Turning Red” is currently streaming on Disney+.