The new pilot project bringing Indigenous cultures, histories and values into Manitoba schools

A new pilot project is helping to bring Indigenous cultures, histories and values into Manitoba schools by engaging with elders and knowledge keepers.

Through the program, elders and knowledge keepers will provide mentorship on traditional teachings; support the development and delivery of teaching content; enhance the connection between families and schools; and provide support to help reduce anti-Indigenous bias and racism.

Dr. Mary Wilson, a shaman joining the program, said the elders that will be part of the program will be able to provide knowledge on science, mapping, everyday life, and life skills.

“It will be nothing but a benefit,” she said in an interview on Thursday.

“It will be supportive of the staff – the staff will learn so much. So what it really becomes is a place where people can actually be safe and that’s so important to share that knowledge.”

Wilson said having the elders and knowledge keepers share their knowledge is good for the children.

She emphasized the importance of thinking about future generations.

“It warms your heart to know that there’s going to be a grandma figure, a grandpa figure there for the kids and for the staff to help pick up that slack and educate and be supportive. It’s going to be fantastic,” she said.

Input from the Elders and Knowledge Keepers in Schools Advisory Council, community consultations, and conversations with school divisions was used to develop the initiative.

Wilson said they’ve worked a long time to implement this program.

“Our way of doing things is that we are hands-on, and we are in the community in support of,” she said.

“Because these communities that we have together are supportive of us in a place where the knowledge is passed down from one generation to another to another to another. So everybody has a gift.”

She described it as a “continuum of learning” that will benefit children of all nations.

Wilson said having this knowledge in the classroom is one of the only ways to have reconciliation

“We need to mend the broken ties and this interruption that we’ve had through the colonial process is that, it’s an interruption. So we have to pick it up, we have to re-educate and get on board with as much learning as we can for the survival of people,” she said.

The pilot program will be offered at 33 schools in the following school divisions: Flin Flon, Fort la Bosse, Frontier, Hanover, Lord Selkirk, Mountain View, Pembina Trails, Portage la Prairie, Prairie Rose, St. James Assiniboia, and the School District of Mystery Lake.

These divisions were selected based on social and economic factors; geographic representation of urban, northern, and rural sites; and representation of early, middle, and high school levels. School divisions were also selected based on if they have a continuum of elder and knowledge keeper involvement and engagement.

The Manitoba government is investing $275,000 into the pilot project, which will be assessed for further implementation.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.