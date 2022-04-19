The newest spot where Winnipeggers can charge up their electric vehicles

Winnipeggers with electric vehicles will have two new locations where they can charge up.

Red River Co-op announced it has installed two fast-charging stations in the city as part of a plan for Co-ops across western Canada to have charges near the Trans-Canada Highway in towns and cities.

Both stations are going to be located near the gas bar and food store on Dakota Street.

"Even though gas bars are a large part of our business, we see this as (an) opportunity to both reduce our environmental impact and to seize the moment by investing in the transition to a low-carbon economy," said Doug Wiebe, the CEO of Red River Co-op.

The stations will be able to charge all types of electric cars, and it's expected the stations will be able to fully charge a vehicle in about 30 minutes.

People can use Co-op's app the find the stations, start and end charging sessions as well as keep track of how much a vehicle has been charged and pay for the charging.