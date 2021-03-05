The latest phase of relaxed restrictions is officially in effect across all Manitoba health regions.

On Tuesday, the province announced changes to the public health restrictions, which came into effect on Friday at 12:01 a.m.

The new changes include:

Households can now choose to continue to designate two visitors to their home, or they can designate a second household, so that these two households can visit each other;

Increasing outdoor gathering limits to 10 people;

Increasing capacity limits at places of worship, restaurants, licensed premises, retail stores, malls and personal service businesses;

Allowing any type of business to operate, with the exception of indoor theatres, indoor concert halls, casinos and bingo halls;

Permitting businesses, other than casinos, to operate video lottery terminals;

Allowing professional theatre groups, dance companies, symphonies and operas to hold rehearsals that aren’t open to the public;

Permitting day camps for children to operate at 25 per cent capacity;

Permitting indoor recreational facilities, such as arcades, go-kart tracks and children’s facilities, to open at 25 per cent capacity;

Allowing indoor recreation and sporting facilities to open at 25 per cent capacity. People at gyms, fitness centres and pools must wear a mask while working out and in all other parts of the facility, with the exception of being in a swimming pool; and

Opening dance, theatre and music facilities at 25 per cent capacity.

These restrictions expire on March 25.

Later in March, the province will re-evaluate and determine whether Manitoba will remain at this level or continue to reopen further.