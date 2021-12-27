The next Tesla is proving hard to find
Finding the next Tesla among electric vehicle stocks is proving to be difficult. A number of upstart electric vehicle makers' stock prices soared in recent years, as investors looked for the next company to shake up the car market. But all have struggled recently -- as has Tesla itself.
-
'We had everything destroyed': Fundraiser launched for victim of Cambridge townhouse fireA Cambridge woman says she lost almost everything after her townhouse was destroyed in a fire on Christmas Day. Now her coworker is rallying the community to help her out.
-
Suspected arson at Tay Township home pegged at $400,000 in damagePolice are investigating suspected arson at a Tay Township home that caused $400,000 in damage.
-
List of 15 most devastating climate events includes B.C. flooding, heat waveTwo climate events that claimed lives in British Columbia are ranked among the world's most devastating this year.
-
'This will freeze flesh': Edmonton hits record-breaking temperatures during deep freezeThe bitter cold broke a record in Edmonton Monday morning according to Environment Canada, hitting minus 41 degrees Celsius without wind chill – the lowest temperature seen on Dec. 27 since 1992.
-
Extreme cold warning issued as mercury plummets in Calgary, even as some brave the frigid temperaturesWith temperatures hovering around -30 C and wind chill factors making it feel even colder, Calgarians are being warned about the severe impacts the deep freeze can have.
-
U.S. CDC recommends shorter COVID-19 isolation, quarantine for allU.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.
-
Suspect image released after car destroyed in Alexandra Park arson: policeToronto police have released an image of a suspected arsonist who allegedly set fire to the side of a Queen Street West building Monday, destroying a parked car.
-
Maritime shoppers brave the cold for Boxing Day salesDespite the continued climb of COVID-19 cases across the region, Maritimers braved the cold and the crowds to take advantage of traditional Boxing Day deals.
-
Grande Prairie man faces assault, robbery with weapon chargesA 34-year-old man faces several charges after three separate armed assaults in Grande Prairie that sent three people to hospital last week.